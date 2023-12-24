Photos: The Rock Attends Make-A-Wish Event, Coolest 25 WWE Moves Of 2023, More

– WWE will be hosting a double main event when the company returns to Houston, Texas on December 28, 2023 as part of their ongoing WWE Holiday Live Tour. The 12/28 show in Houston will feature a double main event, with AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing match, as well as LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight.

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote the following on Instagram, along with some photos, after attending a recent Make-A-Wish event:

Droppin that old school Rock theme music for my boy Jayden Harden from @makeawishamerica! Jayden is 15 and he’s awesome!! Jayden’s wish was to meet, “the people’s champ”. He is a HUUUUUGE ROCK & pro wrestling fan and we had a BLAST chopping up his favorite wrestlers and matches!! I LOVE pro wrestling so my time with Jayden was super dope! 💪🏾🩵 I told him a little secret 🤫 that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy asses 😉👋🏾 There’s a lot of negative and toxic noise out there in the world – but there’s a lot of positive, good things too, and Jayden is one of them. #MakeAWishDay

– Finally, WWE has released the latest installment of their WWE Top 10 digital series. In this week’s video, the company looks back at the top 25 coolest moves from WWE matches in 2023. Check out the video below.