Photos: Wrestler Makes Debut At NXT Taping This Week, WWE Ring Name Revealed

A former DPW Champion made his WWE NXT in-ring debut this week.

Prior to the post-Vengeance Day 2024 episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, Jay Malachi competed against Brooks Jensen in a match taped for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up show.

The pro wrestling prospect, who participated in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in October, received an offer from the company and was expected to relocate to Orlando, FL. to begin training last month.

According to multiple sources, Malachi, who is working under the WWE ring name of Je’Von Evans, has indeed signed with the company.

Je’Von Evans [FKA Jay Malachi] made his WWE debut tonight on ‘Level Up’ against Brooks Jensen! 📸: @DebbieDeans8 pic.twitter.com/i78KBNhCaF — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 7, 2024