Photos: WWE Star Returns To In-Ring Action At House Show

A WWE star returned to the ring on Friday night’s WWE NXT house show in Lakeland, Florida.

Gigi Dolin had been away from ring activity since March due to a knee injury. At the time, the injury was described as a torn ACL. Prior to the accident, she was feuding with Arianna Grace on television.

She defeated Cora Jade in her first match back. Check out the full results by clicking here.

Gigi Dolin pins Cora Jade for the win #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/H3Ofqwkq76 — ed (@ghostlykiddd) November 23, 2024