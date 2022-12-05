Positive News on Thunder Rosa’s Recovery From Injury

Thunder Rosa has updated her injury status in a new video posted to her YouTube channel.

Rosa was forced to withdraw from her AEW Women’s Title defense against Toni Storm at All Out in August due to a back injury. Stom was the winner of the promotion’s interim title. Rosa relinquished the title on the November 23 edition of Dynamite, establishing Jamie Hayter as the official Women’s Champion after Storm won the interim title.

In a video posted on Sunday, the former AEW Women’s Champion provided an update on her recovery. She mentioned in the beginning of the video that 2023 would be a significant year for her.

“We’re working really hard to continue to be very positive because 2023 is a year of rebuilding. I’m not just talking about rebuilding a character. I’m also talking about rebuilding my body and spirit.”

Rosa stated that she has been able to resume lifting weights but has yet to return to the ring.

“The recovery is going really well. This week I was just able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. I haven’t done any lifting for the last four or five months, so this is huge. Actually, two weeks ago, I was able to do a 5k, which I walked half of it. I just want to say that because I’m not allowed to run, I can jog, but that’s pretty much it. Those are big milestones for me. I have not been able to be in the ring yet, so we’re working on that. So there you go, that’s how recovery is going for me.”

You can check out the video below: