Possible Bad News For AEW – NXT, WarGames Cage Setup

– It was announced by ESPN.com that the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to Wednesday night. The game has been already been postponed several times so unless it gets postponed yet again, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will have significant competition this coming Wednesday. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the NFL game will hurt “both shows a lot” when it comes to viewership. This Wednesday’s Dynamite episode, the Winter is Coming special, will feature the heavily hyped Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW World Title.

– Regarding the cage for this Sunday’s NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following:

Talent I've spoken to, as well as hopeful attendees have been told WarGames will be at the CWC this weekend. A lot of people were tweeting us and wondered if it would fit — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 30, 2020