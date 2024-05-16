LVCVA Has Allocated $5 Million To Support WWE In Sponsoring WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to take place on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

8NewsNow.com reports that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (the LVCVA) has allocated a total of $5 million to support WWE in sponsoring WrestleMania 41 next year. It was also stated on the report that this WWE support is expected to significantly boost traffic to the Las Vegas Strip during a typically slow period for the city.