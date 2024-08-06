Possible Change To RAW Has Reportedly Been Considered By WWE

Fans may witness changes to WWE Raw if the management decides to execute what has been proposed.

WWE has held more PLEs outside of the United States in 2024 than in previous years, while maintaining its larger shows in the United States, such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. WWE has held shows in Australia, France, Saudi Arabia, and Scotland so far this year. They will travel to Germany and back to Saudi Arabia at the end of the year, while also hosting Bad Blood and Survivor Series shows in the US.

Because of these worldwide events, talent needs to travel more. WWE is exploring this for future post-PPV editions of Monday Night Raws.

There are reports suggesting that, WWE has explored taping Raw on Sunday night, following a foreign pay-per-view on Saturday. It should be reminded that this has merely been discussed and is not finalized just yet.

WWE presents the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, which will air on Peacock.