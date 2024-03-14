Possible Location And Venue For Next Year’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Revealed

Minnesota could be hosting WWE’s show on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 2025.

The Star Tribune is reporting that Minnesota has submitted a formal bid to potentially host WrestleMania 41 next year.

The event would take place at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We are hopeful, and I hope we get it,” MNSE’s President and CEO Wendy Blackshaw stated. “It would be amazing.”

Back in July of 2023, Fightful Select reported the following about rumors back then of the possibility:

“We’re told that U.S. Bank Stadium would be the location, as temperature and baseball season could prevent the possibility of Target Field. U.S. Bank stadium has a dome, and seats well over 73,000 for Minnesota Vikings football games. WWE told us that they view U.S. Bank Stadium as a world class venue, and have heard that they’re getting more aggressive in getting non-Vikings related events in the huge stadium.”

We will keep you posted.