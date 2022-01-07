Possible Name For Adam Cole’s Faction With Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish In AEW

It appears that former Undisputed Era members Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish will be using a new name for their faction in AEW. Robert DeFelice of Fightful.com noted the following:

“AEW filed a trademark for the term Paragon on 1/3/22. Kyle O’Reilly used that term to state the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, the former Undisputed ERA in NXT, would have if they were aligned again in AEW.”

He is a description of the trademark:

“PARAGON™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of wrestling; Providing an Internet website portal featuring entertainment news and information specifically in the field of wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers.”

DeFelice also shared a logo that was trademarked: