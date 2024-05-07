Will Ospreay Reveals His Main Goal In AEW

AEW star Will Ospreay appeared on an episode of the Swerve City podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his main goal in the company and how he wants to take AEW everywhere.

Ospreay said, “For me, I’m a guy that enjoys seeing the world. I love doing that. Coming over here, obviously, I bring a little bit of flavor from around the world. I don’t want to forget about what made me. My main goal, I want to take AEW everywhere. I want to do shows in Tokyo, I want to do shows in Osaka, I want to do shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Dublin. That’s my main thing with AEW. I do want to take it around the world because I do believe that travel broadens us.”

On how he’s grown through his travel:

“What made me a man — [Swerve] knew me as a kid. I was annoying. I was a bit full on, but I didn’t know shit about myself. I was learning about everything at such a young age and almost using social media more as a diary rather than a platform to promote. It happens. I got to learn and every single time I let anybody down, I came back on my knees and was ready to go to work to prove myself. Every single time I’ve grown up, I’ve matured, I’m in a position now where I’m a parent. I know who I am as a human being, but I still believe it’s because of everything I’ve done. Every person I’ve met. Every fan I’ve shaken hands with. Every wrestler I’ve wrestled. I believe the best way AEW can grow is by traveling and wanting to do more pay-per-views out in Japan, Mexico, Canada, England, Europe, every where. That’s my goal with AEW.”

