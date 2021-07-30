Possible Reason Why Brock Lesnar Hasn’t Returned To WWE Television Yet

As PWMania.com previously reported, a rumor was recently shot down regarding speculation that Brock Lesnar has signed a contract with AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Brock Lesnar has not signed a contract with any company at this time. In regards to why Lesnar hasn’t returned to WWE yet, the company could be waiting until around Wrestlemania to bring him back. Meltzer explained the situation…

“He [Lesnar] also has not been in negotiations with WWE because of the idea it’s not smart timing for what is likely a Mania in 2022 through 2024 to make a deal now when the competition is likely to only raise his value and the money he could get when they want him and when he wants to come back for maximum interest.”