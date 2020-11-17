Possible Reasons For WWE Survivor Series Card Changes

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were injured in storyline and removed from the women’s Survivor Series elimination match. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Rose was legitimately injured during last week’s WWE RAW. Here is footage of Rose’s injury:
In regards to Drew McIntyre regaining the WWE Title from Randy Orton on WWE RAW this week, the belief is that the company wanted a babyface vs. heel dynamic for the WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion match at Survivor Series.
Here is the updated card for Sunday’s PPV:
WWE Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
RAW Women’s Champion vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion
Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
Smackdown Tag Team Champions vs. RAW Tag Team Champions
The Street Profits vs. The New Day
US Champion vs. IC Champion
Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown
AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Jey Uso, TBD
Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown
Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, TBD, TBD
Special appearance by The Undertaker