Possible Reasons For WWE Survivor Series Card Changes

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were injured in storyline and removed from the women’s Survivor Series elimination match. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Rose was legitimately injured during last week’s WWE RAW. Here is footage of Rose’s injury:

Hope Mandy Rose is ok. pic.twitter.com/w88goawMti — Jeff Cosetta (@JFree82) November 10, 2020

In regards to Drew McIntyre regaining the WWE Title from Randy Orton on WWE RAW this week, the belief is that the company wanted a babyface vs. heel dynamic for the WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion match at Survivor Series.

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s PPV:

WWE Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

RAW Women’s Champion vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Smackdown Tag Team Champions vs. RAW Tag Team Champions

The Street Profits vs. The New Day

US Champion vs. IC Champion

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown

AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Jey Uso, TBD

Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown

Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, TBD, TBD

Special appearance by The Undertaker