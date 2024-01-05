Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s New Year’s Resolution Edition Of SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is packed with the New Year’s Resolution theme, which will kickstart the build for SmackDown to the Royal Rumble.

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Michin, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight, with the winner challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble, appearances by Reigns and United States Champion Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar in the WWE US Title Contender Tournament Finals have all been announced for the show.

On the show, Butch will face Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) with a mystery partner.

According to PWInsider, Butch’s partner will most likely be Sheamus or Tyler Bate.

According to the report, “We have not heard that either has been seen in Vancouver (yet), but those are the names that have bounced around among talents this week.”

Sheamus has been expected to make his TV return soon.