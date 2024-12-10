Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw (12/10/2024)

Days after WWE revealed the transfer window for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, it appears like one SmackDown star may make an appearance on tonight’s Raw.

GUNTHER, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, appeared on this past Friday’s Smackdown. There will likely be some NXT talent call-ups next year, as Raw and Smackdown will both run three hours after the New Year.

According to PWInsider.com, Carmelo Hayes is scheduled to attend tonight’s Raw event. It’s unclear whether he’ll be on the broadcast or working a dark match.

Tonight’s Raw marks the final installment of the weekly television show before Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14th. Top Raw matches include Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, WWE World Tag Team Champions Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh), and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile in a Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament battle.

WWE announced this afternoon that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will make an appearance. In addition, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will speak about their conduct last week.