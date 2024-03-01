Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (3/1/2024)

The former AEW TBS Women’s Champion is in the house for tonight’s sold out WWE on FOX blue brand show.

Ahead of tonight’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7c on FOX from Glendale, AZ., PWInsider.com is reporting that Jade Cargill is expected to be in the building for tonight’s show.

Whether or not she appears on the program remains to be seen, as she has appeared in backstage segments on the show in recent weeks.

