Possible Spoiler: Former WWE Champion Backstage At Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, a former WWE Champion could make an appearance.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be in Providence, Rhode Island for the Tribute to the Troops special, and CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have been confirmed to appear.

In addition, Randy Orton and LA Knight will face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match following a brawl at the end of last week’s show. In addition, Charlotte Flair will face Asuka from Damage CTRL, and in the United States Title Tournament, Dragon Lee will face Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley will face Karrion Kross.

According to Fightful Select, John Bradshaw Layfield is backstage. While it has not been confirmed that he will appear on the show, it is a pretty safe bet given Bradshaw’s involvement with the Tribute to the Troops shows. At the very least, expect him to appear in front of the crowd, whether on live television or off.

SmackDown begins tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX. Join PWMania.com for full live results later this evening.