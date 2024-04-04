Possible Spoiler On Major Sports Star Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 40

It appears that for WrestleMania 40, the biggest event of the year, which takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE may be inviting a well-known figure from outside the sports world.

With Mania being held in Philadelphia, many fans thought it would be a big deal for the company to get retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, whom The Miz has stated that he believes could be great in WWE, and having the Kelce brothers at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia would be a home run.

Fightful previously reported that WWE approached Kelce about a possible appearance.

According to PWInsider, Kelce has been seen in the Philadelphia area in recent days because he lives there. When asked if he could be part of Mania, a WWE source said, “I can’t tell you that, but if he was, you’d think we’d book him to do something physical in the stadium he called home, right?”

It’s unclear what the company has in store for him.