Possible Spoilers: Updates On Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre And Randy Orton’s WWE Status

With the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank PLE taking place today in London, England, there have been internet rumors circulating that several top WWE stars may make their television debuts. Here are the most recent updates:

As PWMania.com previously reported, WKRDWrestling revealed that Brock Lesnar is expected to make an appearance at Money in the Bank in order to set up a third gimmick match with Cody Rhodes at Summerslam.

While it was reported that WWE was trying to get Drew McIntyre back for Money in the Bank, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that “he’s not on the tour and some of those same sources were far less confident in recent days.” Johnson added that if WWE is planning to bring back McIntyre for the show, “it’s being well hidden thus far.”

WWE has a lot of plans for Money in the Bank, but Randy Orton isn’t one of them.