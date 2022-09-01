Post-AEW Dynamite Footage of The United Empire Taking Out The Elite

After Wednesday night’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, The United Empire left The Elite laying.

In the main event of Dynamite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. This victory allowed them to move on to the tournament finals, which will be held at All Out to determine the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. They will take on whoever comes out on top from the Rampage match that takes place on Friday between The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) and The Dark Order (Adam Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds).

AEW has released footage from after the Dynamite match that shows The United Empire attacking The Elite while Omega was giving a post-match speech. This footage can be seen below.

When Ospreay and Aussie Open came in from recovering at ringside to attack the trio, Omega was in the middle of his speech, praising the Chicago crowd and promising to win the titles on Sunday. A steel chair was brought in, and Ospreay tried to Pillmanize Omega’s neck, but The Bucks saved Omega. Aussie Open took out the Bucks, and Omega was taken out using the Hidden Blade.

After that, Ospreay got in Omega’s face and talked some trash before leaving, but not before stopping to get in the face of a fan who was sitting ringside. The United Empire exit the ring as Brandon Cutler assists The Elite in attempting to recover in the ring as the segment comes to a close.

The bout that took place on Wednesday was the most recent installment in the long-running rivalry between Omega and Ospreay. It is speculated that the two will compete against one another in a big singles match in the not-too-distant future, perhaps for NJPW or AEW.

Here is the full post-Dynamite video: