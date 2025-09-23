Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode On The CW

PWInsider.com is reporting that several talents not currently part of the WWE NXT roster are expected to appear on tonight’s episode of NXT on The CW.

This follows last week’s announcement that Trick Williams will face Oba Femi in a Winner Takes All match for both the TNA World Championship and the NXT Championship.

According to the report, between two and four TNA wrestlers are slated to show up on the broadcast, likely in response to frustration over NXT not allowing TNA stars to compete for the TNA World Title.