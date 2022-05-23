Powerhouse Hobbs Wants to Be the First African-American AEW World Champion

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs discussed his goals with the company during an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

“The task right now is for Ricky Starks and me to beat the living hell out of Jurassic Express and take those tag titles. That’s the goal right now. But eventually, I will be TNT Champion. A personal goal of mine is to be the first African-American AEW World Champion. I know how to fight and I know what it’s like to starve and struggle. Any title I get, it’s gonna be hell for anybody to take that away from me.”

“But I plan on being a big name and being around for a long time. That has always been my goal, ever since I wanted to become a professional wrestler. I want people to remember me and when they say, ‘Oh, who’s the baddest mf’er?’ I want my name to come up.”