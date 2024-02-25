Premiere Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring Season 5 Will Be About Earthquake

As PWMania.com previously reported, season 5 of Dark Side of the Ring will premiere on Tuesday, March 5th at 10PM ET on Vice TV. Topics that will be covered include Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, Black Saturday, Chris Colt, Sandman, Earthquake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, and Brutus Beefcake.

Dark Side of the Ring’s official Twitter (X) account recently announced that the premiere episode of season 5 will cover John “Earthquake” Tenta’s story, who is a larger-than-life heel character inside the ring and a die-hard family man at home.