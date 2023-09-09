Producers For Matches On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the September 8, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 9/8/2023

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Kenn Doane produced Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY

* Chris Park produced LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

* Jason Jordan produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor v. Butch and Ridge Holland in the non-title match

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso in the main event

* Adam Pearce produced Mia Yim and Zelina Vega defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in the dark match show opener

* Jason Jordan produced Cody Rhodes defeating WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in the non-title dark main event