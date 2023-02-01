Producers for the Post-Royal Rumble WWE RAW Episode Revealed

The WWE Producers for this week’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The segment with Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin was produced by Chris Park

* VIP Lounge with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs was produced by Petey Williams

* The segment with Bayley and Becky Lynch was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler was produced by Shane Helms

* Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes was produced by Michael Hayes

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp for WWE Main Event was produced by Adam Pearce, while Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D’Angelo was produced by Petey Williams. Spoilers can be found by clicking here