Producers For WWE Fastlane 2023 Revealed

PWInsider.com revealed the producers for this past Saturday’s WWE Fastlane. The event was headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending his championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the Bloodline vs. LA Knight and John Cena Match.

– Shane Helms and Chris Park produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match.

– Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits Match.

– Jamie Noble produced the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between the Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

– Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.