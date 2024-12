Producers For WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Matches Revealed

Featured below are the producers who worked on each match at WWE NXT Deadline 2024 on December 7, according to Fightful Select:

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge was produced by Matt Bloom



* NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker was produced by Fit Finlay



* NXT Tag Titles: Fraxiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Height was produced by Steve Corino



* NXT Title: Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland was produced by Terry Taylor



* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge was produced by Johnny Moss

