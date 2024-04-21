Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (4/19/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defending her championship against Naomi.

Below is the list of producers:

– Bobby Roode produced the Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match between LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

– Jamie Noble produced the segment between SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and new WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

– Jamie Noble and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match between The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto) vs. New Catch Republic (“The Bruiswerweight” Pete Dunne and “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate) vs. AOP (Akam and Rezar).

– Jason Jordan and Bobby Roode produced the segment between The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Special Counsel WWE Hall of Famer “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman) and Kevin Owens.

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between LWO’s Carlito vs. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar.

– Jason Jordan produced the WWE Women’s Championship Match between WWE Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Naomi.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Cedric Alexander vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between LWO (WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee) vs. WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).