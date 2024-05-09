Producers From This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up Revealed (5/10/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, which is set to air tomorrow night immediately following SmackDown.

Below is the list of producers:

– Chris Girard (Oney Lorcan) and Shawn Spears produced the singles match between Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy.

– Norman Smiley produced the tag team match between Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs vs. Carlee Bright and Lainey Reid.

– Robbie Brookside and Shawn Spears produced the singles match between Jazmyn Nyx vs. Lainey Reid.

– AJ Winkler produced the singles match between Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon.