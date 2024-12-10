PWI Name Bianca Belair And Jade Cargill As Top Tag Team Of 2024, AEW Tag Team Barely Make Top 10

PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) recently revealed their top 10 tag team list for 2024, with reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as the #1 team of the year.

Top AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), which was last year’s #1, barely made the #10 spot.

You can check out the full top 10 list below:

1. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

2. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom)

3. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI)

4. Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)

5. TMDK (Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls)

6. ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin)

7. Saito Brothers (Jun Saito and Ren Saito)

8. Bloodline (Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga)

9. Crazy Star (Suzy Suzuki and Mei Seira)

10. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)