PWMania Hot Tag Podcast: AEW Backstage Drama, Punk/Moxley, Gargano and More

Who would have thought so much would happen in one week? It was one of the most newsworthy weeks in recent wrestling memory and the PWMania Hot Tag Crew is here to talk about it!

Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their unfiltered thoughts on all the drama backstage in AEW. From CM Punk to Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara to Thunder Rosa, they have it all covered. They also give their thoughts on the idea of giving away CM Punk vs Jon Moxley on Dynamite this past week.

Meanwhile, the WWE seems to be on the upswing. Johnny Gargano returned on RAW and the guys all agree it was the right move. They explain why and talk about all of the other positives that seem to be going on in the WWE as of late. Give it a listen!