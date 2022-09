Just when you think 2022 in pro wrestling can’t get any crazier, this weekend happened! And the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to talk about it! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent talk about it all!

The guys give their thoughts on all of the backstage chaos involving CM Punk, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. And yes , two big shows took place this past weekend too, and they recap Clash at the Castle and All Out as well!