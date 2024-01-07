PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Rock vs. Reigns, Mercedes Mone, The Devil Revealed

It is the first PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast of 2024! Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are here to catch up on all the news in the world of pro wrestling. Topics discussed include:

-Rock vs Roman Reigns: Where will it happen and where does it leave Cody Rhodes?

-Is the WWE doing too many international PLEs?

-Potential signings of Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone and Naomi/Trinity

-Samoa Joe as AEW Champion

-Adam Cole revealed as The Devil: Will this lead to a resurgence in MJF when he returns?

Give it a listen!