PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Rock vs. Reigns, Mercedes Mone, The Devil Revealed

It is the first PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast of 2024! Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are here to catch up on all the news in the world of pro wrestling. Topics discussed include:
-Rock vs Roman Reigns: Where will it happen and where does it leave Cody Rhodes?
-Is the WWE doing too many international PLEs?
-Potential signings of Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone and Naomi/Trinity
-Samoa Joe as AEW Champion
-Adam Cole revealed as The Devil: Will this lead to a resurgence in MJF when he returns?
Give it a listen!