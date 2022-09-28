PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules Build, AEW Grand Slam Review, More

After a week off, the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is ready to catch up on everything that has happened!

Join Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent as they recap AEW Grand Slam. Was making Jon Moxley the AEW Champion the right call? And what about making Chris Jericho ROH Champion? Plus the guys talk all of the backstage drama going on in AEW as well!

They also look at the build to WWE Extreme Rules, with actual Extreme Rules matches! And who is the White Rabbit? And just how great is the Sami Zayn/Bloodline story? Give it a listen!