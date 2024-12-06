QT Marshall Discusses How He Feels His AEW Full Gear Match With Big Boom! A.J. Turned Out

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran QT Marshall appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox to talk about a number of topics, including his thoughts on how his Full Gear Match with Big Boom! A.J. turned out.

Marshall said, “Everything really worked out I believe for the best, with the exception of me getting the win. It is unfortunate that he got hurt. I don’t know when he got hurt. I obviously didn’t see him before the match at all, so couldn’t tell you, but the fact that he was able to at least finish the match says something, that he is a true professional wrestler. I think we could tell by his promos, by the way he promotes himself, just everything about him, he’s a pro wrestler through and through. So I think that’s really why the fan base, as much as in the beginning, they probably thought this was hokey and this was something that they weren’t gonna love, from what I’ve been told, it was one of the things that kind of helped steal the show. So very proud of it, I think it was a great business decision on Tony’s part to let us go through with it, and we’ll see what happens from here on out. He said he’s spoken to Tony, and he’s gonna be back, so hopefully he doesn’t get in my way.”

On the build to the match:

“I thought the story was done really well. Tony was very happy with it, and he really bought in about halfway through the build. I think it definitely exceeded expectations, I believe to the live audience but also I was never more popular than I was Saturday night after the match was over when it comes to social media, which I hate more than anything because it’s our job and we should be doing a great job every time we’re out there, and it’s just a matter of what kind of position that you’re put in.”

On being proud of the match:

“I remember speaking to Tony, it was like, when I left last year, there was a lot of stuff that had to do with it, but some of it was wrestling related, and it was just, I feel I could be presented a little bit differently than what I was doing, and I think this really showed it. I think we had the big entrances, all the pomp and circumstance that wrestling is, and I think it really showed a different side of me. Forget bell to bell and how we did the match, but there was nothing really hokey about the match that I think is insulting to the audience, and I think that’s why the audience was so into it. I couldn’t be more happy and proud of what we did and what we accomplished. I know giving that moment with his son and The Rizzler and his whole family, it’s something he’ll never forget.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

