Quincy Elliott Discusses Possibly Of A WWE Return

Former WWE star Quincy Elliot spoke with Developmentally Speaking on a number of topics, including possibly making his return to the company.

Elliot said, “Honestly, I don’t know. I would love to do it, but there would have to be some conversations. There would have to be some conversations.”

“When I started in WWE, I was 22, I was immature, I was not understanding the world I was in. It’s not that I’m saying that I don’t want to go back to WWE. I would love to go back. But I would like to go back feeling a little more secure with myself.”

