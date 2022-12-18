Quincy Elliott Returns to In-Ring Action at Saturday’s WWE NXT Live Event

NXT star Quincy Elliott made his in-ring return.

Eliott returned to in-ring action at Saturday night’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. He announced on social media that he has been medically cleared to compete in the ring and that he is ready to perform. Elliott did not elaborate on why he was absent from action.

He lost to Scrypts in singles action at the live event.

Elliott’s most recent NXT appearance was on the October 18, 2022 episode of NXT, when he defeated Xyon Quinn to become the co-host of NXT’s Halloween Havoc. He also made an appearance at the event, as well as being ringside for a match involving Shotzi Blackheart on the October 25 episode of NXT.

Click here for complete NXT live event results from Tampa, Florida.