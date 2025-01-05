R-Truth Looks Back On When He Made John Cena Break Character

WWE veteran R-Truth appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including the moment he made 16-time World Champion John Cena break character by calling him his childhood hero.

R-Truth said, “Oh, man, I broke him too with that one. That was good, man, and they’re still running with it. I love it, man. I’m not going to burst nobody’s bubble. I’m not a bubble buster. I love it. He is my childhood hero. I would be legs crossed watching him every Saturday morning. Everything, even wearing shorts. He said, ‘Truth you don’t have to ask me to wear shorts in the ring.’ I said, ‘Man, but I want to. I want to be you. I want to do everything you do, walk, talk. How do you hold your head to the side? I want to do everything. I want to be you.’ He said, ‘Run with it, man.’ Yeah, he’s one of the greatest.”

