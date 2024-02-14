R-Truth On Who Came Up With The Idea To Call Dominik Mysterio “Tom & Nick Mysterio”

WWE veteran R-Truth recently appeared on an episode of Rush Hour Morning, where he talked about a number of topics including who came up with the idea to call Dominik Mysterio “Tom & Nick Mysterio.”

R-Truth said, “That was Rob Fee and myself. When he said the name at first, we both laughed, we knew it would work.”

“That’s one thing about the wrestling business, if we laugh at it, we know everybody is going to laugh at it. That’s how we pick and choose. I can’t take credit for all of that one.”

You can check out R-Truth’s comments below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)