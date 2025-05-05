Joe Hendry Explains Why A Match With John Cena Now Makes More Sense Than Ever

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including why a matchup with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena makes more sense now than ever.

Hendry said, “Anything that I’m thinking just seems to be seems to be unfolding, and let me tell you, Ariel, I’ve got a couple other thoughts of things that I think could happen this year. It just now makes more sense than ever [a match with Cena], and this is all I’m going to say. He’s got some backing. He’s got Travis Scott in his corner. Can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry? Someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott reached out to Joe Hendry and said maybe they might want to start backing me. That’s all I’m saying.”

On advice that John Cena gave him backstage after WrestleMania 41:

“I was backstage, there’s filming going on all the time — and I hope John doesn’t mind me saying this because John has spoken publicly about conversations we’ve had — so I will do the same. Not everything, but respectfully. John came back from Gorilla and came right up to me, and there were multiple camera crews, and he basically said what he said on Pat McAfee. John said, ‘You did exactly what I told you to do, and you were great tonight.’ He gave me some advice. For him to say on Pat McAfee’s show that he thinks I’m going to be a major player — that was the biggest compliment. I really did take his advice to heart. It was very important to me to show John that respect because, in my opinion, John Cena is the greatest professional wrestler of all time.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)