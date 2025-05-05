Backstage News On Dani Palmer Following Her WWE Release

WWE NXT star Dani Palmer was among the talents released by the company this past week and currently has a non-compete clause in effect.

According to Fightful Select, sources they spoke with do not believe that Palmer will continue her career in the wrestling industry. The report also highlights that Palmer has publicly addressed her WWE release, indicating that her athletic career has come to an end.

Additionally, the report mentions that sources within MLW expect interest in signing a few of the released women.