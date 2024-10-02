R-Truth Reacts To The Miz Turning On Him On WWE RAW

During this past Monday’s WWE Bad Blood go-home episode of RAW, WWE veteran R-Truth returned to the show after being taken out by “Big” Bronson Reed several weeks prior. Truth appeared in a backstage segment and informed The Miz that they had a tag team match against The Final Testament’s AOP (Akam and Rezar) later on the show. Miz turned on Truth, and it ultimately led to AOP picking up the win over Awesome Truth.

Shortly following the show, Cathy Kelley caught up with Truth and asked him about Miz turning on him.

Truth said, “Yeah, I’m okay. I think he got confused. Miz got confused. He thinks I’m still in Judgment Day.”

After Kelley told Truth the attack seemed intentional, Truth replied, “Wait a minute. Are you saying that was done on purpose? Cathy Kelley, don’t you put no blasphemy on Miz. Miz did not do that intentionally. He was merely confused over which team I was on because I used to be in the Judgment Day a while back. But I left them, and I’m in Awesome Truth. I don’t think he did that on purpose. Did it look like it? I hope he didn’t. I need to find out. I’ll text him. As a matter of fact, I need to go find him. I don’t think he would do nothing like that, not to me. Better not have done it on purpose.”

You can check out Truth’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)