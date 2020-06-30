R-Truth Reveals How Vince McMahon Feels About His Music

R-Truth revealed that Vince McMahon has always been very supportive of his music during an interview with with Baller Status. Here’s what he had to say:

“I haven’t in a while. I have, and I [did]. I take my Bluetooth speaker in his office. I say, ‘push play right here,’ and he’ll take it back and he’ll listen. He’s a fan of Ron Killings. He’s a fan of R-Truth. He’s a fan of my creativity.

I remember one song I did called ‘Right Time’. I went and performed it for him after he did a production meeting, and I was like, ‘hey boss, you got two minutes? Let me do this song for.’ I did, and was like, ‘I think you should perform a song tonight.’ I went out there before the show started performing the song. He’s that open to stuff. He’s ‘Vince McMahon,’ but he’s Vince McMahon (R-Truth pounds his chest).”

You can check out the complete interview below: