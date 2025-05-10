R-Truth Says Vince McMahon Made Him Smoke On RAW As Punishment

WWE veteran R-Truth appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including a memorable incident from the April 18, 2011 episode of RAW. During that episode, he lit a cigarette and blew the smoke in John Morrison’s face after Morrison made fun of him for his smoking habit. Vince McMahon caught him doing it backstage and revealed that the whole situation was a form of punishment from McMahon. Additionally, since smoking indoors was illegal in the U.K. at that time, Truth ended up receiving a fine for it.

Truth said, “Vince had caught me smoking, for real. So he’s like, ‘You gonna smoke in front of the whole [arena],’ and it was illegal. You can’t do that over there [because you’re in an arena], you can’t do that. I broke the rules, $20,000 fine, legit for a shoot.”

On if he paid the fine:

“Hell no! I had paying potential, but no!”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)