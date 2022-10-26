R-Truth Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT, New Bron Breakker Feud, Mandy Rose Celebration

The cross-promotion between WWE NXT and the main roster brands continues this week, with veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth appearing on the show just one night after returning to RAW action with a victory over The Miz.

Grayson Waller interrupted a promo by new NXT North American Champion Wes Lee on Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. After some back and forth, including Waller dismissing his Casket Match loss to Apollo Crews at Halloween Havoc, Truth interrupted with a rap. Truth was dressed as The Joker and assumed he was going to start off Halloween Havoc, but he had the incorrect night.

Truth then congratulated Lee after mistaking Waller’s Australian accent for a British accent. Waller attempted to exit the ring, but was stopped by Truth. This backfired when Truth and Lee alternated between beating Waller and throwing him out of the ring.

Lee and Truth celebrated together, and then Truth wished everyone a Happy Halloween and promised to see them all again next week.

Truth vs. Waller then confirmed for the NXT show next Tuesday.

Crews spoke with McKenzie Mitchell on this week’s NXT and stated that now that he is done with Waller, he is focused on his initial NXT goal – the NXT Title. Following his Halloween Havoc victory over Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will return next Tuesday. Crews stated that he will be paying close attention to Breakker next week because he is eager to hear what the champion has to say.

Mandy Rose will be joined by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne next Tuesday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her title victory. Rose won the title from Raquel Gonzalez on October 26, 2021, at NXT Halloween Havoc, and then united the NXT Women’s Title with the NXT UK Women’s Title at Worlds Collide on September 4, this year, defeating Blair Davenport and previous UK champion Meiko Satomura.

The following is footage from Tuesday night’s NXT episode, as well as the updated lineup for next week’s show:

* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates 1 year since her title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Halloween Havoc win over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov