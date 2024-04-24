Randy Orton Scrapped A New Theme Song Following His WWE Return

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series last November after missing more than a year due to a severe back injury. If things had turned out differently, Orton’s theme song might have changed.

Last December, it was reported that a change from the familiar “Voices” song was being considered prior to a December 8th SmackDown. According to reports, it was shut down after Orton and management discussed the potential change.

It was also not the new Rev Theory version, as it featured “no music off the top and limited lyrics.” It was scrapped after one playthrough.

Corey Brennan will release a new report on Fightful Select later this week with more details, but he did reveal on a recent stream that Orton was not a fan of the Def Rebel-created theme song and rejected it within minutes of hearing it.

“I’m seeing my Twitter absolutely blow up because I said that I was doing I was working on a Def Rebel report for less than two weeks. And so far, the only thing that I can talk about, yet obviously it’s it’s all going to be a new report. I’m still working on it, but the one thing I can confirm now is that when Randy Orton returned, they considered a change in his theme music. At the time, I couldn’t find out who produced it. But it was supposed to be a Def Rebel-produced remix of Voices. I saw someone say on Twitter as well. Randy probably turned around and said that does ‘work for me, brother.’ That’s essentially what happened. Randy was not having that theme. It was Randy, Triple H and Michael Hayes. And within 10 minutes will be played through in the arena one of my sources of went, ‘Yeah, that’s not being used.'”

He added that they didn’t even complete a full play-through because, at the time, “Randy didn’t have it in terms of the song.”