Rayne Leverkusen Receives New WWE Ring Name Inspired By Rock Music

According to Bodyslam+, sources within WWE have reported that Rayne Leverkusen will now be using the ring name Lizzy Rain moving forward.

The report also suggested that the new ring name was inspired by Rayne’s love of heavy metal. The name “Lizzy” has been associated with several famous rock bands, such as Thin Lizzy and Lizzy Borden. Additionally, Lzzy Hale is the lead singer and co-founder of the hard rock band Halestorm.

There is currently no information on when Lizzy Rain will make her official debut in WWE NXT, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Leverkusen was announced last month as part of a new group of WWE recruits alongside Ahmed Essam Samy Twfiq, Ellen Akesson, and Delia Schweizer. She made her first appearance on WWE TV at NXT Vengeance Day, where she was among the unidentified talents present ringside for the NXT Underground Match between Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan.

Reports indicate that she signed with the company in February, after participating in two tryouts the previous year.