Reby Hardy Shares Footage Of Herself And Matt Hardy At WWE RAW

As PWmania.com previously reported, Matt Hardy’s contract with AEW is set to expire soon. Although talks between both sides are said to still be happening, a video posted by his wife Reby Hardy on social media could get many people talking about a possible WWE return.

Reby posted a video of herself and Matt sitting in a sky box at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the site of this week’s RAW. Reby acknowledged Michael Cole’s reference when he mentioned that Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy is one of the only three real-life brother-vs.-brother matches to happen at WrestleMania. Cole brought this up as Jimmy will face “Main Event” Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40.

There is no word yet on what the future holds for Matt Hardy, but since he has not signed a new deal with AEW yet, a WWE return could happen soon, maybe even as early as WrestleMania. Matt did say on an episode of his podcast that he has no update on his talks with AEW, but Jeff Hardy won’t be going anywhere soon as he is still under contract to AEW.