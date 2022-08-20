Recent Photo of Sable With Her Husband Brock Lesnar

Since Rena Lesnar left the WWE in early 2004, most pro wrestling fans haven’t seen Sable (Rena Lesnar). Since leaving the industry, she has maintained a low profile and done almost nothing in pro wrestling.

Sable has occasionally appeared in public, but these occasions are rare. She was spotted with her husband Brock Lesnar a few years ago after one of his UFC fights, but otherwise, she resides at home with her children.

Sable is doing great, and it appears that she and Brock are still happily married after all these years, as you can see in the photo below, which was recently taken.

For those who don’t know, Sable was a mega-star in the late 1990s and one of the company’s top merchandise sellers when they were at their most successful. She occasionally ranked second in terms of merchandise sales, just behind Stone Cold Steve Austin. She left the WWE in 1999 and made a brief comeback in 2003, which is when she met Lesnar.

She hasn’t given interviews about her time in the industry, and there are no signs that she wants to be involved, but perhaps one day she will agree to WWE’s Hall of Fame induction.