Thunder Rosa Wants Shayna Baszler In AEW Following WWE Release

With several wrestlers recently released from WWE, speculation has begun about where some of the now-free agents may land next. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa weighed in on who she’d like to see join All Elite Wrestling—and she didn’t hesitate in naming Shayna Baszler.

“Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her. And I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great…”

Rosa went on to highlight a specific area where Baszler could add value to AEW’s programming.

“I think we need more women in those men’s stables. I think it adds more to things. And it’s been very few, the ones that have had the opportunity to do that, and I think Shayna would add a lot to that mix.”

Baszler was one of the most surprising names cut during WWE’s recent round of releases, given her veteran presence, strong MMA background, and recent work mentoring NXT talent. A longtime standout in both NXT and the main roster, Baszler is now reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause, per Fightful Select.

As AEW continues to evolve its women’s division and add depth to its storytelling across multiple factions, Rosa’s comments may spark further discussion about how and where Baszler could fit in should Tony Khan pursue her.

