The Good Brothers Return To NJPW At Resurgence Following WWE Exit

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson—known collectively as The Good Brothers—are officially free agents as of today, with their 90-day non-compete clause expiring following their WWE release in February.

Wasting no time, the popular duo has already confirmed their return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. NJPW announced that Gallows and Anderson will be part of this Friday’s Resurgence event (May 9) in Ontario, California, where they will reunite with The Young Bucks in an eight-man tag team match.

The reunited former Bullet Club members will face off against the Bullet Club War Dogs—Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo—in a match that promises heavy-hitting action and nostalgic chaos.

This appearance marks a homecoming for Gallows and Anderson, both of whom are former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and longtime fixtures in NJPW’s heavyweight tag scene.

Updated NJPW Resurgence Card – Friday, May 9 (Ontario, California):

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

STRONG Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

NEVER Openweight Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. El Phantasmo

STRONG Openweight Championship

Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Drilla Moloney

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors & Gedo

STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship

Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson (c) vs. Templario & TJP

Fred Rosser vs. Matt Vandagriff

Pre-Show: Allan Breeze vs. CJ Tino

With their NJPW return locked in, it remains to be seen what’s next for The Good Brothers on the global wrestling stage. Will this mark a full-time NJPW run or a one-off reunion before exploring other opportunities?

Stay with PWMania.com for complete coverage of NJPW Resurgence, free agent signings, and all your pro wrestling news.